Wexford Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $5,116,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $4,724,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $4,001,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,980,000.

Shares of SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

