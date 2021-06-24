Wexford Capital LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of CWEN opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

