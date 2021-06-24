Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOKB. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOKB stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

