Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $214.75. 475,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,552. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $120.69 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

