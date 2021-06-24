WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $738.16 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $738.16 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006011 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 929,030,260 coins and its circulating supply is 729,030,259 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.