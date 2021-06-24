WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

