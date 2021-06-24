Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

