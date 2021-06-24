Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

