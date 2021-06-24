Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $298.30 and last traded at $298.11. 7,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 727,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.97.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

