Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLYW. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $37.25 on Monday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

