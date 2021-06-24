Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 167,251 Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Colfax makes up 1.2% of Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $139,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Colfax by 383.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 9.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter.

Colfax stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,335. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

