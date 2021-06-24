Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,164,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.53. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

