Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,573 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,573 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 851,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 804,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 20,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,177. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.