Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tronox worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $17,919,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 114.0% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $15,180,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tronox stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 8,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,497. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

