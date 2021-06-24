Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0841 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $675,634.84 and approximately $75,101.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,953.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.15 or 0.05773882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01403814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00386999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00122403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00632592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00382239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007212 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038639 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

