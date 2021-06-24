Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.62

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.62 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

