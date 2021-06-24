Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 1,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,345. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.