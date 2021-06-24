xBTC Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $5,070.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00108690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00170734 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.78 or 0.99674659 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 6,926,988 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,301 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

