Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313,308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Xerox worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

