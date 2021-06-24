xRhodium Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $2.08 million and $456.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006145 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002759 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003739 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00034420 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053040 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001457 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

