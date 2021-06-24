Xuez (XUEZ) Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $82,311.88 and $11,344.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 692.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,079,960 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,526 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

