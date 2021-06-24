XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Hits $405,131.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $63.71 million and $405,131.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

