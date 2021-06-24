Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Plans Dividend of $0.93

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9337 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of YZCAY opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YZCAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

