Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist dropped their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Yext stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Yext has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,136,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,273,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,116 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

