Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce $154.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $154.75 million. Avalara reported sales of $116.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $652.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $161.97 on Thursday. Avalara has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.