Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.29. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HONE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,405 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 136,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,104. The stock has a market cap of $820.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.