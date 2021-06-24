Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,429,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after buying an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.98. 817,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,347. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.