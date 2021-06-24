Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $448.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.80. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

