Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post sales of $25.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $27.61 million. Evolus posted sales of $7.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 552,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $749.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

