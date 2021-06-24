Zacks: Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $655.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $371.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.57 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.