Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on WMG shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

