Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,836. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

