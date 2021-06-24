Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.87). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

CNST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

