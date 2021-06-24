Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Enova International reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ENVA opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,331. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

