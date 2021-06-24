Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 1,350,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

