Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

WDC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,881. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

