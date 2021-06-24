Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.76). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 142,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,182. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.