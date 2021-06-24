Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,454.55. 178,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,081.54 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

