Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.57 Million

Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $456.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.50 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.77. 74,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,620. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

