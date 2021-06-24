Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $131.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.90 million and the highest is $135.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $519.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.70 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $516.73 million, with estimates ranging from $511.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of FRME traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,642,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 374,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

