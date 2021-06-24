Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $69,007,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

