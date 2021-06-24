Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.25. 564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,084. The company has a market capitalization of $371.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

