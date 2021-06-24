Zacks: Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $4.62 EPS

Analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings per share of $4.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.01 and the lowest is $3.98. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $4.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $96,185,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.19. 1,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,943. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

