Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $302.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.70 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $266.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 742,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,783. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

