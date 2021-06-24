Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) to Hold

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

