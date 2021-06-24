Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Hold

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

CSSE stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 126,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,395. The firm has a market cap of $578.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.22.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $319,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 over the last three months. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

