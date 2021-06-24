Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.