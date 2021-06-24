Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to “Buy”

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

HAYN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $449.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haynes International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 309,238 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

