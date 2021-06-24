Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Buy

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 134,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

