Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to “Buy”

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Randstad stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Randstad has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

